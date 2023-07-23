Charles “Chuck” W. Bailey, Jr. of Ruidoso, New Mexico, passed away following a battle with cancer at his home on July 14, 2023, surrounded by members of his loving family. Chuck was born on April 6, 1955, in Roswell, New Mexico. He graduated from Irvin High School in El Paso.
He was preceded in death by his son Charlie. He is survived by his loving wife Lori; his mother Betty Farlow; daughter Lacey (Jake) Seely; daughter-in-law Stephanie Bailey; 10 grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren. Also surviving are brother Joash (Diana) Farlow; sisters Sherrie (Jerry) Malone, Sally Pope, Micki (Dan) Harris and Royana Jane Farlow; and many nieces and nephews.
Chuck enjoyed spending time with his church families in Ruidoso and El Paso. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Music was one of his passions and he played his guitar and entertained everyone at family get-togethers. Dallas Cowboys football games kept him busy in the fall.
A celebration of Chuck’s life will be held at Racetrack Chapel on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 10 a.m. in Ruidoso Downs, New Mexico.