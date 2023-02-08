Charles Edward Smith, age 73, of Roswell, NM passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023.
Charles was born January 30, 1950 to Frank L. Smith and Mary Williams in Roswell, NM. He attended St. Peter School, Roswell High School and received his bachelor’s degree through New Mexico State University. Charles was owner of Smith Paint Company and a member of St. Peter Catholic Church.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Frank L. and Mary Smith; and brother, Michael L. Smith.
Those left to cherish Charles' memory are, companion, Diane Maples of Roswell, NM; brother, Frank L. (Evelyn) Smith III of Rio Rancho, NM; sister, Mary Sue Erramouspe of Santa Teresa, NM. He was also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements for Charles' Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Charles name to Poor Clare Monastery, 809 E 19th St, Roswell, NM 88201.
