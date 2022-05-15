A Memorial Service will be held at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, on May 21st at 1 p.m. for Charles Martel Martin, III who died in Albuquerque on February 21, 2022 after a long decline into Alzheimer’s Disease.
He was born on May 22, 1949, in Roswell, to Charles M Martin, Jr. and Biancia Greenwade Martin.
After his service in the US Air Force, he returned to Roswell, and with his father opened M&M Coin and Hobby Company, turning their pastimes of coin collecting and model building into a life’s work. He continued to run the Coin Shop for the rest of life, until his illness and the pandemic lockdown forced closure.
He was a member of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, and served on its Vestry.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his cousin, Rev. Robert Hall of Rio Rancho, NM.
He is survived by his wife, Charmaine, and son Charles, and by cousins Bernard O. “Tres” (Melissa) Greenwade of Austin, TX; Lauren Greenwade of Austin; Amy Hall (Scott) McNally, of Roswell; Marilee Hall of San Diego, Ca.; Juanita Hall of Rio Rancho; Ann Fligor of Lancaster, PA; Bennett Mitten of Vancouver, BC; Krista Martin Stuhr of Ventura, CA; Kent Martin of Milwaukee, WI; Kathy Martin Buban of Sequim, WA; and hordes of second and third cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be welcomed by The Cure Alzheimer’s Fund.