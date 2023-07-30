Charles Robert “Bob” Stansell, age 85, of Roswell, NM passed away Saturday, July 22, 2023.
Charles was born to Brodie R. Stansell and Bessie Clayton on February 24, 1938 in Henderson, TN.
Charles retired from the field of Manufacturing Management. He was also past president at Roswell Sertoma Club, and a member of the Elks Club for 20 years. As a Navy Veteran, Charles proudly served his country.
Charles’ memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Linda Stansell, of the family home; son, Greg Stansell; daughters, Lisa Flanagan, Brandi Henry; and sister, Christine Langford all of Tennessee. Charles was also blessed with 6 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Charles was preceded in death by his son, Robert; granddaughter Ashley; brothers, Ricky and Wayne; sisters, Kathy Ward, Brodine Frye, and Thelma ”Jo” McClure.
No services for Charles will be held.
Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lagronefuneralchapels.com