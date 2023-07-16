Charles W. Thompson
Visitation for Charles W. Thompson, age 84, of Roswell, NM, will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Monday, July 17, 2023 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. A Funeral Service for Charles will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Grace Community Church. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery. Charles passed away Sunday, July 9, 2023, surrounded by the love of his family.
Charles was born March 2, 1939, to Willard Leo Thompson and Eunice Epperson in Roff, OK. He was a member of Grace Community Church.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Eunice Thompson; sister, Wilma Lee Thompson; brothers, Jeff David “Chock” Thompson, Desmon Leo Thompson, Louis Thomas “Tom” Thompson, Paul Ray “Pap” Thompson; sister Vernice Gail “Jean” Thompson; brother, Virgil Eual Thompson; sister, Elizabeth Ann Stuart.
Those left to cherish Charles’ memory are, his spouse, Betty Jean Thompson of Roswell, NM; daughters, Susie Kay and spouse, Mike Mealand of Roswell, NM; Kathy and spouse, Mark Taylor of Highlands, TX; brother, Henry Francis Thompson of Sulphur, OK; sister, Jonnie Mae Bolen of Arizona. Charles was blessed with 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
