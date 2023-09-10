Charles William Green
Charles William Green, 69, passed away on Monday September 4th, 2023 in Roswell, New Mexico. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Charles’ family at www.andersonbethany.com
SERVICES: There will be a viewing at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on September 12th from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held at Anderson Bethany on September 13th at 10:00 am with his dear friend and pastor Jack Ferguson officiating. Interment will follow at General Douglas L. McBride Veteran Cemetery.
*Biography*
On October 5th, 1953, Charles William Green was born to Acea A. Green and Lois A. DeBorde in Roswell, New Mexico. He attended Roswell High School. Charles enlisted in the United States Army in 1974 with the 27th Maintenance Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division. He married Shonda L. Coggin on February 15th, 1985 in Roswell, New Mexico. He had a strong faith in God, and knew Jesus as his Lord and Savior. Charles had an unwavering love for his family, and his children held a special place in his heart. He was a devoted husband and father who took great joy in nurturing, guiding, and sharing life's adventures with family. He also treasured quality time with his cousins and getting into plenty of trouble with his friends.
In addition, one of his greatest joys was spending time in the great outdoors, whether it was casting a line into a tranquil lake for bass fishing, competing in fishing tournaments, or heading into the woods to hunt for deer. But he was not just an enthusiast for the thrill of the hunt or the catch; he was equally passionate about the camaraderie it brought. His friends were an integral part of his life, and he cherished the simple yet profound moments of bonding over a cup of coffee, sharing stories, and creating lasting memories.
Before retiring, Charles W. Green dedicated his career to the HVAC field, where he owned his own business and applied his expertise to create comfortable environments for countless homes and businesses. He was more than just a skilled professional; he was a remarkable individual in many ways. He possessed an inner strength that was not just physical but also a source of inspiration for those around him. His resilience in the face of life's challenges served as a testament to his unwavering spirit.
Charles W. Green’s humor was infectious, and he had a unique ability to light up any room with laughter. His quick wit and humorous anecdotes brought joy to family gatherings, social occasions, and the everyday moments he shared with friends and loved ones.Perhaps one of the most cherished aspects of Charles’ character was his reliability. He was the person you could always count on—whether it was lending a helping hand, offering a shoulder to lean on, or providing words of wisdom and comfort. His dependability made him a cherished friend, confidant, and pillar of support to those fortunate enough to be part of his life.Charles will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
SURVIVORS: Those left to eternally treasure and cherish memories of Charles W. Green are his wife Shonda L. Green; children: Tammy Louise, Cheri Annette, Victoria Nicole, and Andrew Scott; grandchildren: Jacob, Taija, Michael, Alexus, Damyon, Charles, Madison, Lilian, Emma, Sofia, and Maximus; 7 great grandchildren; and siblings: Martha Anne, Judy Carol, and Acea A. Jr.
PRECEDED: Charles W. Green was welcomed into Heaven by many extended family members and is preceded in death by his father and mother Acea A. and Lois Green as well as his son William Andrew.
PALLBEARERS: Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Andrew Scott Green, J.J. Gomez, Raymond Gonzalez, Joshua Rowin, Kyle Rowin, and Kevin McDaniel.
MEMORIAMS: Charles W. Green’s family suggests in lieu of flowers donations be made to The Children’s Heart Foundation https://www.childrensheartfoundation.org/