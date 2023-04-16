Charlesie M. Anderson, beloved wife and mother, passed away April 7, 2023 at age 89. She was born December 15, 1933 in Pottsville, Arkansas and lived most of her life in Roswell.
Following her graduation from Roswell High School, she married the love of her life, Bill, at Calvary Baptist Church in Roswell on July 8, 1952. After the wedding the couple moved to Glendale, Arizona where Bill resumed his service in the Air Force. In 1955 they returned to Roswell, where they spent the rest of their lives building and growing their family.
Charlesie loved traveling with Bill in their motor home and attending blue grass festivals. Their travels took them coast to coast and border to border. She enjoyed yardwork and tending a garden, and she earned numerous awards at the Southeastern New Mexico State Fair for her handicrafts. Charlesie loved cooking and baking for family and friends and hosted wedding receptions, birthday parties, church groups and other special occasions. She learned to play bass guitar in her later years and enjoyed making music with Bill and their friends. Above all, Charlesie loved spending time with her family and was blessed by visits from a large number of relatives prior to her passing.
Charlesie was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Bill Anderson.
She is survived by daughter Karen Kingzett (husband Pete) of Eugene, Oregon; son Bill Anderson of Floresville, Texas; daughter Kathy Cook (husband Ed) of Roswell, New Mexico; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Heartfelt Manor for their care of and attention to our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Charlesie will always be remembered by her family as a consummate hostess and “If you leave hungry, it’s your own fault.”
She will be missed.
No services are planned at this time.
