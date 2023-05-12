Charlie Weathersby was born on December 25, 1920, and transitioned from this world on May 5, 2023. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Charlie’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
Charlie was born to Ollie Lee Dotson and Arlee Weathersby in Jackson, MS. He was preceded in death by his Wife (Ethel), Mother, Father, one Sister, and four Brothers; he was the oldest sibling. In 1938, Charlie united in marriage to Ethel Mae Christian. To this lovely union was born a son, L.C. Weathersby. His brother Neal Stewart, lived with him (since he was four) who preceded him in death.
Charlie moved his family to Roswell, NM, in 1961, due to his employment in the construction field. He worked in the construction business until his health failed. He retired as an operator with Armstrong and Armstrong. Charlie was always helping his family and the Friendship Baptist Church anytime they needed him. He also financially gave offerings to the Lord at church.
Charlie was very independent until he left this side of Heaven. His last days were very peaceful, not willing to be a burden on anyone, he chose to live in his family home almost to the very end.
He is survived by his son, L.C. Weathersby; three grandsons; three granddaughters; a host of great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews.
Acknowledgment
The family would like to “thank you” for all the many acts of kindness shown to them during this time of bereavement. The strength we gained from your prayers and tender feelings has helped to sustain your family. May God continue to bless each of you is our prayer.
Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to
Anderson Bethany Funeral Home
2609 S. Main St.
Roswell, NM 88203
Viewing
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Friday, May 12, 2023
Anderson Bethany Funeral Home
Graveside Services
11:00 AM
Saturday, May 13, 2023
Memorial Lawn Memorial Park
2605 E. 19th Street
"Come unto me, all you who are weary and life burdensome, and I will refresh you, take my yoke upon your shoulders and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble of heart, your soul will find rest, for my yoke is easy and my burden on light."
Matthew 11:28-30