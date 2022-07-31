Cheryl White Derrick passed away peacefully on July 12, 2022, surrounded by loved ones in her home in El Paso, Texas. Cheryl was born in Austin, Texas in 1935 to Gretchen Smith White and Thomas David White of Roswell, New Mexico. She was the granddaughter of James Phelps and Lou White, a well-known Roswell area ranching family.
Cheryl graduated from the University of Texas with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. She also received degrees from Tobé-Coburn School of Fashion Design and Merchandising of New York and the Santa Fe Institute of Fine Arts Master’s Program. Cheryl was a well-respected and accomplished artist. Her paintings have been in galleries and juried exhibits across New York, Ohio, Chicago, San Diego, Dallas, San Antonio, Santa Fe, Taos, Roswell, Ruidoso, and El Paso. Many of her paintings are on permanent loan to hospitals, healthcare organizations, international airports, and public institutions across the southwest. Cheryl helped establish the non-prophet group “El Paso Las Artistas” in 1970 to promote art education and appreciation. Cheryl was a member of St. Frances on the Hill Church and later the Anglican Church.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William J. Derrick of El Paso, Texas. She is survived by her two children, Douglas Derrick of El Paso, Leslie Derrick of Irvin, California, her brother, Ted P. White and his wife Marianne of Roswell. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Erica, Quinn, and William and a great grandchild, Wyatt. Other surviving members of her White family are her first cousins David McGee and Mary Lou Glass of Roswell, Phelps White of Ocala, FL, and David White of Littlefield, TX.
Cheryl will be missed by her family and all who knew her. Funeral and burial services were held in El Paso on July 26, 2022. You may make donations in memory of Cheryl to the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico, 200 North Lea, Roswell New Mexico, 88201 or to an organization of your choice.