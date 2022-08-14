Chieko Miyamoto Reineman passed away in her Roswell home on Saturday, July 2, 2022.
Chieko was born to Tokugoro and Kiyo Miyamoto on August 10, 1935, in Kanto, Manchuria. She received her education in Hokkaido, Japan. Chieko married Frank Reineman while he was stationed in Sendai Japan during the Korean Conflict. She and Frank were married in Tokyo Japan on January 5, 1956. To this union they had three children, Vickie, Paul and Marian. Her life was devoted to being a caregiver for Frank and a loving generous mother to her three children.
In the beginning of Chieko’s life as an American she and Frank resided in Rochester and Fairport, New York. During this time, she worked for Bausch and Lomb in Rochester, New York. She was always so very proud of her position at the company. She had always spoken of how hard it was to have gotten her position due to the strict application process and was so honored and proud to have been chosen. The winters were difficult in New York and in 1971 she and Frank choose to relocate to Roswell, New Mexico. This was her permanent address, although until recently she lived mostly in Scottsbluff, Nebraska with her daughter and son-in-law. She loved Nebraska, but still wanted roots in Roswell.
Chieko loved to crochet and knit and would make her friends and family gifts to cherish. She loved to cook, bake and she loved sharing her famous cream puffs with everyone she met. She and her delicious Gyoza’s will be missed dearly by her friends and family. Chieko’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the sparkle in her eyes. She loved them dearly and was proud of them all.
Chieko is survived by her son Paul (Yvonne) Reineman of Las Cruces, NM, daughter Marian (Larry) Kessler of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, grandchildren Doug (Venessa) Reineman, Dustin (April) Reineman, Chelsea Kessler, Logan Kessler, Kameron Fisher, Allix Fisher, 6 great grandchildren and very special friend Connie Larez. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Frank and daughter Vickie Ditmore.
A Memorial Services for Chieko will be held at 10:00 AM, on Friday, August 19, 2022, at St. Peters Catholic Church Roswell, NM.
Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel.