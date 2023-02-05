Christina C. Garcia, 77, beloved Spouse, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother was called to her eternal resting place on January 27, 2023.
A rosary will be recited for Christina at 9:30 a.m. on Monday February 6, 2023 at St. Peter Church. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. immediately following the Rosary. Interment will follow at General Douglas L. McBride Cemetery.
Christina was born on April 19, 1945 in Roswell, NM, to Manuel G. Otero and Irene Robles Otero.
Christina had a great passion for her family and an even bigger love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When Christina was not at the bingo, you could always find her reading a book, cooking for her family or baking goodies with her granddaughters.
She is preceded in death by her parents Manuel G. Otero and Irene R. Otero, two sons Mark A. Garcia and Manuel A. Garcia, sisters Ysabel Torrez, Cecilia Lucero, Kathleen Garcia, Yolanda Franco, Ramona "Margie" Medina, and her brother Orlando Otero.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband Michael E. Garcia, son Michael A. Garcia and his wife Sonya, daughter Irene Lucero and her husband Gabriel, and her Brother Manuel Otero and wife Dolores of San Diego, CA. Grandchildren Stormy Garcia, Shady Nguyen and her husband Tan, Cameron Lucero and Morgan Lucero. Great Grandchildren Zophia and Elena. Numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
A Letter from Heaven
When tomorrow starts without me
And I am not there to see,
If the sun should rise
and find your eyes
All filled with tears for me
I wish so much you wouldn't cry
The way you did today:
While thinking of the many things,
We didn't get to say.
I now how much you love me
As much as I love you,
And each time that you think of me,
I know you'll miss me too.
When tomorrow starts without me,
Don't think we're far apart.
For every time you think of me,
I'm right here in your heart.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com.