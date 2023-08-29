Christopher “Yogi” Herrera
Christopher “Yogi” Herrera (45) born in Roswell, NM, on July 27, 1978, to Patricia Lynn Andrews and Richard Herrera. Taken unexpectedly from us, he reunited with his parents and brother Richard “Boo Boo” Herrera on Monday August 21, 2023.
Christopher married in 2000 to Erica Gomez whom he leaves behind along with his four children, Annalicia, Christopher Jr., Eric Carmello and Sidney. Also four grandchildren Journie, Jaliyah, Janeesa, and baby Adam Jr., along with his Siblings Christina Herrera, Isabel Herrera Thomas Herrera & Jerome Chavez and let’s not forget his dog “Boomer” Numerous Nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, & sister in laws.
Yogi touched the lives of many, whether related by blood, family ties, or co-workers and homies- till the end will continue to keep his name alive. Christopher “Yogi” was a lifelong Roswell resident whom had many hardships since early life, overcoming many obstacles that he himself at times found unbelievable. A man of many trades, he loved his family and friends & enjoyed watching his favorite team the Washington Redskins, fishing, & cruising with his sidekicks Carmello and Boomer. Listening to oldies. Staying busy, he loved to clean, give lectures to whomever would listen and always had to have the last word.
Pallbearers are Christopher Lil Yogi Herrera Jr, Jerome Chavez, Steven Casper Sanchez, Angelo Jobe, Carlos Olivares, Richard Jr Herrera, Doug Thyburg & Johnny Otero. Honorary pallbearers are Thomas Herrera, Israel Herrera, Bobby Varela, Eric Baca & Anthony Herrera.
Yogi will be deeply missed by all who knew & loved him.
A special thanks to Amanda & Joe Ray Perez, Anderson Bethany, Blake’s Lottaburger, Advance Auto, Golden Corral, Allsup’s and everyone that showed love and paid their respects to the family.
A Viewing will be held Tuesday, August 29, 2023, from 5-8 p.m. at Anderson Bethany. Farewell Services will be on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Anderson Bethany burial to follow.