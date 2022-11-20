Cipriana J. Stiffler, 102.86 years, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by loved ones. She was born on December 25, 1919, by a midwife in Puerto, New Mexico, a small community west of Moses, New Mexico, to Isaac and Louisa Martinez. Cipriana witnessed horse-drawn wagons, a roundup, cattle drive from New Mexico to Oklahoma, and moon landings. She drove a rural school bus route and later delivered the mail during WWII.
She met her first husband when he was stationed in Dalhart, Texas, in the US Army. On May 5, 1945, they married in Clayton, New Mexico, and raised three sons that also served honorably in the US army. They lived in various places, including Las Vegas, New Mexico, Gallup, New Mexico, T or C, New Mexico, Deming, New Mexico, and finally, to Roswell, New Mexico, in 1956. Her husband was a social worker with the State Welfare Department.
Cipriana and her husband were active members of St. Johns Catholic Church, including parish council and teaching catechism. She later became a eucharistic minister and delivered communion to residents of Casa Maria Health Care Center. Cipriana made many friends during her life and was the family's matriarch. She was a member of the Guadalupana Society and an associate member of Sisters the Sorrowful Mother as well as a Carmelite.
Preceding Cipriana in death were her husband, Harold E. Smith; son, Kevin M. Smith; sister, Maxine Stevens; niece, Sharon Martinez; nephews: Adolph Martinez, Tommy Mestas, and David Mestas; great-nephew, Patrick Martinez; her second husband, Fred Joe Stiffler; and by many other relatives.
Those left to cherish memories of Cipriana are her sons: Isaac S. Smith and Alan S. Smith; granddaughters: Gloria Thompson, Autumn Nunez, and Kristi Horton; grandson, Iam M. Smith; great-granddaughters: Meadow Nunez, Summer Hilton, and River Hilton; brother, Manual R. Martinez; nephew, Michael Martinez and wife Joan; Angela Davis and husband Charles; nephew, Arthur Mestas and wife Ramona; Louis Mestas and Wife Carol; nephew: Charles Mestas and wife Florine; nieces: Loretta Mestas and best friend Nancy, Eileen Jaramillo and Husband Cliff, Michelle Smith and husband John; as well as many other relatives, too numerous to list.
Special “Thanks” to Geneva Dominguez and Gentiva Hospice.
No flowers please, in leu of flowers please donate to your charity of choice, or to Sisters of the Poor Clare Monastery.
A Rosary will be held at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 2:00 PM, followed by a Graveside Service at South Park Cemetery.
Cipriana’s tribute was written in her honor by her family.