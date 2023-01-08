Jesus reached out his hand to our mother, grandmother, and great grandmother on New Year's Eve at the age of 86 and took her home with him. He knew she was tired and in a lot of pain. We are going to miss you so much. We know you are in Heaven and we will be with you again someday.
Clara Lavern Anderson was born January 30, 1936 to Edward Lee Kirkpatric and Wilma Modene Jones. Lavern was a nurse, homemaker, and Sunday school teacher. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. Lavern took joy in spending time with her grandkids, great grandkids and great great grandkids. She loved teaching her family about GOD. Lavern was baptized at 8 years old and always-said Jesus was her best friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Lavern married the love of her life Everett L. Anderson on May 31, 1957 in Roswell N.M. and together, they had four daughters and one son.
Those left to cherish her memory are children, Becky (Joe) Boggs, Beverly (Willie) Russell, Betsy Busby, Veral (Joe) d'Entremont, and Michael (Robin) Anderson. Grand children,
Johnny, James (Julie), LaTonya (Marcos), Rosalio (Amanda}, Niki (Mario), Travis, Keli (J.J.), Jeremy (Courtney). Lavern was blessed with 30 great grandkids and 20 great great grandkids.
Sister Deborah (Don) Fedric, brother Stanley Squarok of Roswell N.M and 2 sisters and 2 brothers of Texas.
Preceding Lavern in death is her husband Evertte L. Anderson, mother Wilma Squarok, grandson Anthony Murillo, Brothers Danny Squarok and James Willeford. Sisters Martha Burns and Wilma Thompson.
Serving as pallbearers will be Johnny Lollis, James Lollis, Michael Anderson, John Michael Anderson, Mario Lupercio and Travis Anderson.
Honorary pallbearers are Joe Boggs, Willie Russell, Joe d'Entremont, Marcos Weimer, and J.J. Nowell
A visitation for Lavern will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, both Saturday January 7, 2023 and Sunday January 8, 2023. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, January 9, 2023 at South Park Cemetery. Family will gather after funeral services at Backdraft BBQ at 301 Railroad Ave, Roswell NM.
Contributions in Lavern's name can be made to the Roswell Humane society 703 East McGaffey St. Roswell N.M.
Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lagronefuneralchapels.com