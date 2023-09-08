Clara Louise Ritch
Clara Louise Ritch, 85, passed away peacefully on Friday September 1, 2023, in Roswell, NM surrounded by her daughters. Please take a moment and share a kind thought with Louise’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
A Memorial Service will be held at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church located at 505 N. Pennsylvania in Roswell, NM, at 1:00 PM on Friday, September 8, 2023.
Louise was born to Velma Durham Barnett and Stanley Barnett on November 19, 1937 in Roswell, NM. Louise belonged to the Ruidoso Garden Club, The Tawandas and DAR. She also had a love for reading and genealogy. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Those left to eternally treasure and cherish memories of Louise are her children: Cynthia Miller and husband Ron Miller of Roswell, Sandra Koonce and husband Neal Koonce of Canyon Lake, TX, Susan Douvry and husband Peter Douvry of Cypress, TX; grandchildren: Ryan Miller and wife Gabriella of Roswell NM, Randy Miller of Roswell, NM, Stephen Douvry of Houston, TX, Christopher Douvry and fiancé Sarah Stockman of Boulder, Co; great-grandchildren: Colton, Nadia, Geirdan, and Isabella Miller, Cameron and Olivia Miller all from Roswell, NM; siblings: Martin Barnett and wife Joyce of Carrolton TX, Gary Barnett and partner Barbara from Roswell, NM, Mildred Chewning and husband Charlie Jr. of Howe, TX; nieces and nephews: Barbara Goelke, Patricia Weeks, Kimberly Barnett, Charles Chewning III, and Alison Chewning; her many close friends:
Louise is preceded in death by her beloved husband Dr. Alden Ritch; parents: Velma Barnett and Stanley Barnett.
The family of Louise wishes to extend sincere thanks to June Rivas friend and caretaker.
Memoriams: Louise’s family suggests donations be made to Community Kitchen, 114 E. Bland St. Roswell, NM 88203 or Pet Pantry c/o St. Andrews Episcopal Church 505 N. Pennsylvania Roswell, NM 88201, or the Charity of your chose.
Louise’s tribute was lovingly written by her family.