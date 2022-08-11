Clementa Bejarano Lopez, 76, passed away on Saturday August 6, 2022, in Roswell, NM. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or message at www.andersonbethany.com.
There will be a viewing at Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home, located at 2609 S Main Roswell, NM on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 9am-5pm. A Rosary will be held at St. Peters Catholic Church on Saturday August 13, 2022, at 9:30am, followed by a funeral service at 10am. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery.
On August 25, 1945, Clementa Bejarano Lopez was born to Marcelo and Elisa Bejarano in El Mulato Ojinaga Chihuahua, Mexico. She married the love of her life Epitacio Lopez. Clementa was a housewife, who valued her family. Most of her life was spent taking care of her siblings, children, and grandchildren. Clementa cherished spending time with her great grandchildren. Her hobbies were playing bingo, arts and craft, and watching soaps with her close friends. Clementa was the most loving, caring, strong, kindhearted women anyone ever meet. She would light up the room anywhere she went, and had so much love to give to everyone, when meeting her you could feel the love she gave. Clementa will be missed by her family and friends.
Those left to eternally treasure and cherish memories of Clementa are daughter, Rosemary Bustamante; sons: Abel Bustamante, Angel Bustamante and his partner Susan; grandchildren: Kevin Martinez, Ashley Madrid and husband Fabian Navarrette, Briana Madrid and husband Orlando Sanchez; great grandchildren: Israel Vigil, Kashaus Martinez, Maleiah Navarrette, Jaxson Navarrette, Isaac Sanchez, Lorenzo Sanchez, Santiago Martinez, and J’lyssa Gonzales; siblings: Maria Hernandez of Fresno, CA, sister Luz and Martin Montoya of Lovington, NM, Catalina Vasquez of Carlsbad, NM, Jesus Bejarano of Las Cruces, NM, sister Josefa and Nieves Chavarria of Lake Arthur, NM, and bother in law Alex Artiaga of Alamogordo, NM; her dear close friend Jennie Sandles; and numerus nieces and nephews.
Clementa was preceded in death by her beloved husband Epitacio Lopez; siblings: Manuela Mendoza, Hortensia Artiaga, Elisa Bejarano, Marcelo Bejarano Jr, and Marcela Bejarano.
Blessed to be chosen as Honorary Pallbearers are Kashaus Martinez, Rosemary Bustamante, and Jennie Sandals.
Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Kevin Martinez, Abel Bustamante, Angel Bustamante, Fabian Navarrette, Ashley Madrid, and Briana Madrid.
The family of Clementa wishes to extend sincere thanks to everyone that touch her heart. A special gratitude to the deacon of Kindred Hospice, thank you for brightening up her day with your music.
This tribute was written in Clementa's honor by her grandson Kevin Martinez.
God Saw She Was Getting Tired
God saw she was getting tired
and a cure was not to be.
So He put His arms around her
and whispered, "Come with Me."
With tearful eyes we watched her suffer and saw her fade away.
Although we loved her dearly,
we could not make her stay.
A golden heart stopped beating,
hard working hands to rest.
God broke our hearts to prove to us
He only takes the best.
- Author Unknown