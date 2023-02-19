Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at South Park Cemetery for Clemente Cabrialez, 94, who passed on February 15, 2023. Pastor Tim Arlet will be officiating.
Clemente was born November 23, 1928, in Roswell, NM to Faustino and Luz Cabrialez who has preceded him in death. He is also preceded in death by his siblings: Maria Inez Cereceres, Juana Rubio, Juan Cabrilez, and Jancinto Cabrialez; nephews and nieces: Ruben Rubio, Jose Antonio Rubio, Marcelina Cereceres, Emilio Frano Jr., Manuel C. Cereceres and Eva Gomez; great nephews and nieces: Brenda Esparza, Reymundo M. Cereceres, and Cruzcita Medina.
Those left to cherish his love and memory are Ruben Cereceres, Rosa Cereceres Franco of Dexter, NM, Conception Cereceres Esparza, Salomon Esparza, Xochi Esparza, Evan Esparza of Chihuahua, Mexico, Federico and Lorenzo Cereceres Sr., Melissa Gonzales, Jose Gonzalez, Jeannette Jaure, Noemi Gonzalez, Federico and Vicky Cereceres Jr., Adan and Socorro Cereceres, Ana Cereceres of Dexter NM, Michelle Michael Janelle Nunez of Roswell, NM, Victor, Ruth Ann, Vicotria Orozco of Denver, CO, Steve Sr., Evette, Jessi, Steve Jr Contreras, Santiago and Destiny Herrera, Eveangelina Herrera, Vanessa and Monica Hernandez of Roswell, NM, Christopher D. Perea of Albuquerque, NM, Robert Rey Medina of Roswell, NM, Jessica Rey Cereceres of Los Angeles, CA, Briann Medina of Anaheim, CA, Louis, Margarita, Francesca, Bertha, Norma, Juanita Rubio and Consuelo Barreras of AZ. Also surviving her are 19 great-great nephews and nieces.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Sanitago Herrera, Robert Medina, Michael Nunez, Carmelo Segoviano, Antonio Bachicha and Enoel Carrasco. Honorary pallbearers are Ruben Cereceres, Fedirico Cereceres, Steve Contreras, and Victor Orozco.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com.
Arbol de Familia
Una rama ha caido del arbol de la familia Oigo una voz que me dice quedate No esten triste por mi
Recuerden los mejores tiempos, las risas las canciones Lo bueno que vivi cuando era fuerte Sigan mi herencia, estoy contando en ti Sigue sonriendo, el sol brillara
Mi mente esta bien, mi Espiritu descansa Recordando todo como era bien bendecido Sigan tradiciones, no le hace que chicas Sigan su vida, no se queden viviendo la pader Les hecho mucho menos pero levanten las cara Hasta ese buen dia que estemos juntos otra vez