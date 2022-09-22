Cleofas Quintana was born on July 30th, 1928, to Martin & Tomasa (Arras) Quintana in Rio Negro, NM (Black River Village), South of Carlsbad, NM. She grew up on a ranch near Sierra Blanca, TX, where she attended school until the 4th grade. After losing her mother at two years of age, Cleofas (Coy) was raised by her eldest sister Maria Quintana Lujan & husband in 1948. She married Ricardo Quintero; she was blessed with eleven children from this union. Afterward, she was blessed with another daughter. She singlehandedly raised her children.
Cleofas (Coy), as so many knew her by, was a wonderful loving person. She was like a second Mother to many of our friends who became family to us. Most of all, Coy was the Greatest Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, & Great, Great Grandma to ALL of her children, whom she loved dearly. She Loved unconditionally and always saw the good in everyone, always willing to help anyone in need. Coy lived her life for Christ our Savior and taught her children to love and trust God.
Coy enjoyed attending all the family celebrations, religious events, sports events, and birthdays and would often call and sing Happy Birthday or the Mañanitas. She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church, where she sang in the Spanish choir for many years and was a Crusillista and vowed her life to serve God. Coy had many friends from church, whom she cherished all the wonderful memories. She sang at weddings, Quinceañera's, and funerals. Mom also attended Christ Church & Grace Community Church, where she was welcomed and loved to listen to the word of God. Coy always kept her faith in God to get her through all the tough times in her life and whatever challenges she faced.
Mom was a great cook and baker; she will be most remembered for her delicious tamales, charro beans, homemade tortillas, pies, chile, and especially her favorite cherry chocolate cake made from scratch. She was also brilliant at making flower arrangements, photo album books, wreaths, corsages, and decorations for all occasions. She even won blue ribbons for her entries at the ENM State Fair. Mom had a great sense of humor. She loved to dance, sing, and be the center of attention. Mom always enjoyed traveling to spend time with her many family members, attending celebrations, visiting, and sightseeing. She loved taking pictures and dressing up, reading text, and facetime with all of us.
Preceding mom in death are both her parents, Martin and Tomasa Quintana; siblings: Maria, Lucia, Maximo, Manuela, Lupe; Infant son, Benito; infant daughter, Victoria; grandchildren: Angela Lisa Jo Quintero Hinojosa, Jayson Ray Quinter; and nephews: Jesus, Alfredo, and Roy Lujan.
Those left to cherish memories of Coy are her ten children: Robert and wife Ange of Midland TX, Richard Jr. and wife Vangie, George, Oscar (Geneva), Jose Abraham of Roswell NM, John (Frances) of Midland TX, Debra and husband Barry Nateman, Maria Vickie, Jerry, and Alicia and husband Dale Torrez of Roswell NM; brother, Jose Alonso and Lazara Quintana; brother-in-law, Clarence Martinez all of Gilroy CA; grandchildren: Robert Jr. (Sylvia), Benjamin (Kate), Jennifer (Mike), Martin, Andrew (Cristina), Veronica (Richard), Rebecca (Mike), Fabian (Emma), George Jr. (Angelina), Daniel, Jonathan (Michelle), Oscar Jr. (Dara), Augustine (Breanna), Matthew (Angelica), Stephanie (Anthony), Phillip (Carla), Melanie (Chance), Gabriel, Jessica, Manuel (Amber), Priscilla (Jose), Dale Anthony Jr. (Adilene), and Dominic, Tatianna; forty-eight nineteen great-grandchildren with 1 on the way; nineteen great-great-grandchildren with 1 on the way; special nieces: Carmen Johnson, Teri Delgado, Hilda Collins, Emma Hernandez, Frances Perez, Lydia Chavez, Mary Espinosa, Sherri, Susan, and Brenda Lujan; as well as her special Friends: Olivares Family, Rose Ginanni, and Silvia Hernandez.
There will be a Viewing at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 9:0 AM to 1:00 PM, followed by a Rosary at 1:00 PM and Funeral Service at 1:30 PM.
Coy's tribute was beautifully written in her honor by her family.