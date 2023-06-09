Connie Cai Shaffer-Sheldon went home to Jesus, May 26th, 2023, at the age of 61 following a brief illness, with her family by her side.
Connie was born on August 26, 1961, in Cherry Point, North Carolina, and was the daughter of the late Keith and LaVerne (Chubb) Haight. She grew up in Towanda, PA and graduated with the Towanda Area High School class of 1980. She proudly served in the United States Army after high school. Following her time in the army, she gave birth to her three children whom she loved with all of her heart.
She met her soulmate, Mark Sheldon, in 1999 and they were married April 26th, 2002, where they resided in Endicott, NY. They relocated to Roswell, NM, in 2010 where they happily spent the remainder of their 21 married years.
Connie had a creative spirit and loved to make different crafts to give to her friends and family. She also enjoyed singing in her church choir, participating in various Bible studies, and loving on her cats.
Connie loved her Savior, Jesus Christ, with all of her heart. Those who knew her, knew her heart belonged to God. She was a beloved and devoted member of Grace Community Church in Roswell, NM where she will be interred in their columbarium.
She joins her parents, Keith and LaVerne, and her brothers Russell and William in Heaven. She is survived by her loving husband, Mark, her sister Marie Cory, her brothers James, Keith, Donny, her children Saunseray Benjamin (Andrew), Michael D. Shaffer Jr., Jenelle Shaffer and her grandchildren, Paycen, Maren, Ashton, Tristan, and Laveryn.
An interment service will be held at Grace Community Church in Roswell, NM at a later date. The family is planning a memorial service to be held in Towanda, PA and will announce details as soon as details are in place.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Grace Community Church, 935 W. Mescalero Road, Roswell, NM, where they will be used to help her husband during this time of transition.