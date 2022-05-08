It is with deep sadness to announce our Sister Connie Christine Montano 45, passed away March 25th, 2022. Her abrupt passing comes unforeseen and we would like to thank our family and friends for your support in this time of grief.
On September 12, 1976, Connie was born in Roswell, NM to Benny Montano and Rita Escobar. Connie is the mother of six beautiful children: Orlando, Unique, Angel, Frankie, Ky Mani, Ky Mari. She also has one Grandson-Frankie.
Those left to cherish her memory are her Grandfather-Nan Burillo, Grandmother-Cecilia Escobar, Father-Bennie Montano, Siblings: Alice Franco, Erica Sanchez, Jessica Lucero, Paul Nunez, Ashley Escobar, Teresa Montano, Bennie Montano, and numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces, and Nephews. Connie was especially close and shared a special bond with her Cousin Chris Montano. She also had a close relationship with her Aunt Cecilia Carillio, and Cousins: Camilo Nunez, Krista Nunez, Rudy Montano and Bernadette Montano.
Connie is reunited with her Grandmother- Rita Montano, Grandfather- Pete Escobar, Mother- Rita Nunez.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Krista Nunez for all her help. It would have been impossible without her, and to the Rodriguez family out of Florida and Georgia.
The family will be having a celebration of life on May 9th, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Church on the Move in Roswell New Mexico.