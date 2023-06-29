Connie Lee Andrews was born in Porum, Oklahoma on August 7, 1933, to Clarence Vernon Gibson and Gladys Emma Epple.
Connie grew up in Webbers Falls, Oklahoma, on the banks of the Arkansas River until completion of the 4th grade. The family moved to Dexter and then to Hagerman where she attended high school and met the love of her life, Tommy Lindell Andrews. They were married on December 16, 1951, after she attended Draughon's Business School in Lubbock, Texas.
Connie is survived by her 3 children, Terry Paul (Becky) Andrews of Houston, Texas; Patricia Dawn (Melvin) Banister of Lubbock, Texas, Thomas Mark (Donita) Andrews of Roswell, New Mexico. Five grandchildren: Amber Banister Groves and husband Wayne; Autum Banister DeSoto and husband David; Bayley Forrest Andrews Tarantolo and husband Rob; Zachary Andrews and wife Brianna; and Ashley Andrews. Nine Great Grand Children; Laetyn Groves, Hudson Groves, Karsyn Groves, Bridget Tarantolo, Benson DeSoto, Lincoln DeSoto, Griffin DeSoto, Ethan DeSoto and Roman DeSoto. Sister in Law -- Jeannie (Knoll) Gibson; Two special cousins: A T and Marjean Gibson of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Jess and Phyllis Epple of Warner, Oklahoma. Also special friends Jean and Steve Hamill of Hagerman, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
Connie is preceded in death by: Lindell Andrews, husband of 53 years; Mikyla Andrews, granddaughter; parents: Clarence and Gladys Gibson; brother: Ray Clarence Gibson; Grandparents: Augustus and Pinkie Forest Epple and John and Sarah Gibson.
Connie was a homemaker and wife of a farmer, rancher, and businessman. Connie was an FTD trained florist and assisted her mother in her flower shop for many years. In 1966, she began attending ENMU Roswell campus until she was required to transfer to Portales campus in order to finish her degree. She drove back and forth two and three days per week and spent summers in Portales until she completed her undergraduate and masters plus 65 at ENMU Portales. She then taught multiple grades at the Dexter School System until she received a masters in library science and transferred to the library as a media specialist until retirement.
Connie was very family oriented, loved being a grandmother and great grandmother and was a talented seamstress which included crocheting, knitting, and quilting. A wonderful christian lady who showed God's love through her generosity, creativity, and handwork. She will be remembered for her generous and caring spirit.
Connie was very involved in her community. She and Lindell were dedicated to the preservation and betterment of the town of Hagerman. She served on the town council for many years, and enjoyed being called "mamma mayor" during Lindell's tenure. Connie served as a member and co-chair of the Hagerman Old Timer's Day Celebration. She was a past worthy matron of the Harmony Chapter of Easter Star.
Friends are invited to a visitation of the family on Thursday, June 29, 2023, from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at LaGrone Funeral Chapel in Roswell, New Mexico. Celebration of Connie's life will be held on at 2:00 PM, Friday, June 30, 2023, at the Hermosa Church of Christ, Artesia, New Mexico with internment immediately following at the Hagerman Cemetery. All are invited to attend.
Connie always greeted friends, family and total strangers with a smile and kind words. She was always a polished and well-dressed lady. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Those who wish to make a donation in honor of Connie may do so to the New Mexico Children's Home in Portales, New Mexico.
Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lagronefuneralchapels.com