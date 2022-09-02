September 26, 1973 — August 19, 2022
Crystal Lynn Griffus-Cheatem, age 48, of Roswell, New Mexico passed away August 19th, 2022.
Crystal was born to Cheryl Sanchez and Ron Griffus on September 26th, 1973 and grew up in Roswell. She spent part of her childhood in Topeka, Kansas, making many good friends and memories in both places. She attended and graduated from Goddard High School as Class of 1992.
She enjoyed getting to know people and sharing stories with everyone she met working as the Managing Librarian at the International UFO Museum.
Crystal believed in living life to the fullest. She loved music, films, and having a good laugh with friends and being kind. She would do anything for her friends and family and loved her family dearly. She accepted everyone just as they were and will be missed.
She is survived by her husband, Damian Cheatem; children Alexis Harris and Micah Cheatem; parents Cheryl and Mike Sanchez; brother and sister-in-law, Aaron and DeAnna Griffus; nephews Michael and Isiah, and nieces Rhianna and Isabella Griffus, Crystal is preceded in death by her father, Ron Griffus; her aunt, Vicky Shields; and her uncle, William Van Verth.
Our family is grateful to know that Crystal is at peace. An informal Celebration of Life will be held at The International UFO Museum and Research Center (114 N Main St, Roswell, NM 88203) on Sunday, September 4th, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. if anyone would like to stop in to say goodbye and leave a comment or memory in Crystal’s registry book.
Crystal will be cremated by Anderson-Bethany Funeral home in accordance with her wishes.