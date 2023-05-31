Cyloma Durham-Waggoner

Cyloma Delores Durham, age 89 of Roswell, NM passed away at home on Friday, May 26, 2023.
A funeral service for Cyloma will be held 10:00 AM, Thursday, June 1, 2023 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel, followed by internment at South Park Cemetery.
Cyloma was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, her Bible hope was for resurrection in the earthly paradise to come PS. 37:11
Cyloma was born on August 21, 1933, to Melvin and Nora Durham of Roswell, NM. and was a lifelong resident of Roswell.
Cyloma started her career in the medical field in California and Oregon until moving back to Roswell in 1974 where she served as a Real Estate Broker for 45 years. During her Real Estate career, she helped many people find their perfect home and would introduce clients to others in the community to help welcome them to Roswell. She achieved many awards and much recognition in her profession, such as, Realtor of the Year, Multi-Million-dollar producer, The National Association of Women’s Council of Realtors — Women of the Year and many other accolades in the Real Estate Industry.
Cyloma was very involved in her community and served on numerous boards and organizations. She could be found helping to raise money for anything from the CowBelles to the Roswell Symphony Orchestra. One of Cyloma’s missions in life was to care for those in need and she was always ready to lend a hand in any way possible. She will be remembered for her generous and caring spirit. She was known for taking care of others, always opening her heart and home to those in need. She never had an unkind word to say about anyone. She never complained and always would look to the positive.
Cyloma is survived by her son, Jerry Whitaker (Millie) of Roswell and daughter Lela Wright of Hondo, NM. Five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Cyloma was preceded in death by her two sons Tommy Whitaker and Robin Wright and by her granddaughter Kimberly Hobbs. Her four brothers Billy Durham, Johnny Durham and Bobby Durham. Her remaining brother Barney Durham passed on May 30, 2023.
Those serving as pallbearers are Jared Whitaker, Jake Whitaker, Ray (Scotty) Hobbs, Cutter Bilbrey, Tommy (TJ) Whitaker, Tyler Whitaker, Coulson McCullough and Peyton McCullough. Honorary pallbearers are all her other grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Her family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the exceptional caregivers that lovingly and meticulously cared for her in the final months. Thank you, Elizabeth, Shauna, Brittany, Sally, Shannon, Bobby Roy and DeeDee, Mariah, Maribel, and Karen.
Cyloma always greeted friends, family and total strangers with a smile and kind words. She was always a polished, professional, and a well-dressed lady. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Those who wish to make donations in honor of Cyloma’s name, may do so to the Assurance Home of Roswell and the Roswell Alzheimer’s Association.
To watch the services live stream, go the LaGrone Funeral Chapel website, choose obituaries, find Cyloma and scroll to the end and find the green button that will link you to the service.
Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lagronefuneralchapels.com