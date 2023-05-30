Cynthia Louise Collins

Cynthia L. Collins passed away in Roswell, NM, Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the age of 74, just 10 days before her 75th birthday. A Memorial Service, followed by a reception will be held at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, at 505 North Pennsylvania, in Roswell, NM.
Cyndy was born June 4, 1948 in Amarillo, Texas to William P. Andrews and Wilma R. Andrews who have preceded her in death.
Those left to cherish her memory are Rick Collins, her husband of 51 years, her daughter Christy Surgett (John) of Roswell, her son Kyle Collins (Lace) of Grand Haven, Michigan, her daughtor Kelli Hickman (Mikel) of Roswell, eleven (11) grandchildren, her sister Lorinda Wilkins of Roswell, and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and their families.
Cyndy loved to travel, and did so extensively, especially when Rick was serving in the US Army after receiving his commission through ROTC at ENMU in Portales. They lived 4 months in Indianapolis, Indiana for Rick’s Officer Basic Train, 3 ½ years in Shreveport, Louisiana, and 3 years in Frankfurt, West Germany, where Rick was the Administrative Officer for 5th Corp Headquarters. She was able to travel to many countries in Eastern Europe while in Frankfurt. She and Rick also traveled extensively in the United States, including at least ½ of the states, as well as Canada and Mexico. She also enjoyed a cruise from Boston up into Canada along the East Coast and a cruise to the Bahamas.
Cyndy was a certified home economics teacher, but all she really wanted was to get married and have children and grandchildren. Until she was in her early 40s she was a stay-at-home Mom who occasionally took a job to earn a little extra money. She began her teaching career at Trinity United Methodist Church school as a preschool teacher. She became the director of the school when the previous director left. A few years later, she was hired by the Roswell Independent School District as the Home Economics Teacher at University High. In addition to the classes she taught, she was responsible for the nurseries that took care of the babies and taught the student mothers and fathers how to take care of the babies. There were so many babies at that time they needed three nurseries. She supervised the three nurseries, as well as, raised funds to pay for the nursery attendants and the underlying costs for the nurseries, because it was all privately funded. After 7 years she decided to accept another challenge and became a preschool teacher for developmentally-delayed students. She did that for 18 years before retiring and becoming a stay-at-home grandmother.
Cyndy and her husband Rick Collins were married in Albuquerque, NM on December 26, 1970. They have 3 children and 11 grandchildren. Although Cyndy had many accomplishments in her lifetime, her main focus was always on her children and grandchildren.
Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church.
A further announcement will be made once arrangements have been finalized with Ballard Funeral Home & Crematory.