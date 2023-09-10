Dakota Ray Chipps
Dakota Ray Chipps, 18, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on August 27, 2023.
Dakota was born the youngest of four children to Micheal James Chipps and Kerrie Harman on January 20, 2005, in Roswell, NM.
He was preceded in death by Jim Harmon and Kathleen Harman (Grandparents). Lloyd L. Chipps and Jessie N. Chipps (Great Grand-Parents). Rocky James Chipps (Grandfather). Norman Lawrence (Great Grandfather). Numerous aunts and uncles.
He is survived by Micheal James Chipps and Kerrie Harmon of Roswell, NM. (Parents), Micheal C. Chipps, Brittany R. Chipps of Roswell, NM., Zack Willis Harman of Fort Myers, Florida, Samantha Grant of Oklahoma, (brothers and sisters). Alma Ishaq of Roswell, NM. (Great-grandmother), and Linda Gilliland of Roswell, NM. (Grandmother). Rocky Allen Chipps (uncle), Roswell, NM.
Dakota enjoyed 4 wheeling, mud boggling, and working on cars, and especially spending time with family and friends.
I love you son, cowboy up baby. We will be together soon. Your daddy loves you boy.
Brother, best friend, my twin, you mean the world to me, and I can't believe you're gone. I will forever cherish all of the amazing memories you left me with. I'm so confused without you. Just know I love you and your name will forever live on. Your niece Addisyn and nephew Osiris love you to pieces baby boy now continue watching over us our lovely guardian Angel. You can rest in heaven now. Until we meet again brother, sister loves you so much
Dakota's memory will be cherished by all that knew him.
He will be truly missed.
Services will be held at Christian Outreach Ministries. 101 S. Sunset Ave. on Friday, September 15th, at 5:30 p.m. After services, there will be a balloon release in the parking lot of the church. Officiated by pastor Joe Diaz.