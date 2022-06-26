Dale Duke Powell
Dale Duke Powell, entered eternal life on June 17, 2022. Duke was born October 30, 1935 in Littlefield, Texas.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Powell of 40 years, his sister, Sue Middlebrooks of Dallas, TX, a brother, Charles Powell, of Early, TX, sons: Aaron and Tammy Powell, of Albuquerque, NM, Mike and Arren Powell, of Artesia, NM, daughters: Gay and Guy Campbell, of San Antonio, TX, Shelley and Robbie Harris, of Las Cruces, NM, Carrie and Rick Rawlinson of Vail, AZ. Duke and Sue have 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Duke enjoyed fishing and sharing the catch with family and friends, he was famous for his fish frys and bar-b-ques. He also enjoyed telling stories of his life growing up on the farm in Littlefield and his time of duty in the Army, stationed in Okinawa, Japan. He lived most of his life in Roswell and Albuquerque, NM prior to moving to Las Cruces, NM.
He will be remembered by his family and friends for his words of wisdom, calm nature and kindness of heart.
Services will be held, Tuesday, June 28th at 3:00 pm at Baca’s Funeral Home, Las Cruces, NM.
Baca's Funeral Chapels Las Cruces : Las Cruces, New Mexico (NM) (bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com)