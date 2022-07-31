Damyn Elijah Rodriguez, 15, passed away on July 24, 2022, in Roswell, NM. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with the Sandoval and Rodriguez families at www.andersonbethany.com.
There will be a viewing on Tuesday, August 02, 2022, from 9 AM to 5 PM at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 10 AM, with Michael Silva officiating. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery.
On Thursday, August 31, 2006, Damyn Elijah Rodriguez was born to Shawna Sandoval and Orlando Rodriguez Jr. in Roswell, NM. He attended Roswell High School and was going to be a sophomore this school year. Damyn attended the Spanish Baptist Church of Dexter and also Grace Community Church. He enjoyed hanging out with his family and friends, going to the skate park, and listening to music. Damyn had a great sense of humor, he was funny and smart. He enjoyed playing his video games and being with his dog Perc. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Those left to eternally treasure and cherish memories of Damyn are his mother - Shawna Sandoval; sister - Mia Sandoval; maternal grandparents - Michael and Lereda Sandoval; aunt, Diana (Chris) Toledo; cousins - Christian, Alena, and Tessa Toledo; father, Orlando Rodriguez, Jr.; paternal grandparents - Orlando and Sonya Rodriguez; Uncle Elijah (Angel) Rodriguez; cousin - Malakai Rodriguez; also, numerous extended family members to include cousins, great aunts, and uncles; and his special friend his dog, Perc.
Damyn is preceded in death by his aunt, Valerie Sandoval; great maternal grandparents: Lee and Dorothy Little; great grandmother, Carolina Sandoval; great paternal grandparents: Max and Elisa Flores and Jim and Pilar Rodriguez; and numerous great aunts and uncles.
Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Orlando Rodriguez, Jr., Chris Toledo, Christian Toledo, Elijah Rodriguez, Joel Silvas, and Jacob Trujillo.
Blessed to be chosen as Honorary Pallbearers are Mia Sandoval, J.J. Carillo, Angelo Trujillo, and Javier Madrid.
A Poem was written in his honor by his grandmother, Lereda Sandoval:
“So vital and young and so full of life. You were taken too soon, that pain cuts like a knife. You lived life to the fullest with the time that you had. Enjoying the good and struggling with the bad. We'll think of you always as we look up at the sky and see you in the fluffy white clouds as they slowly pass by. Just know that you are loved so very much by the family and friends whose lives you touched. We will miss you forever, and our love will never end. Be at peace with God until we meet again. We love you, Damyn Elijah.”
The family of Damyn wishes to extend sincere thanks to all the family and friends who have been so helpful and supportive during this tragic time.
This tribute was lovingly written by his family.