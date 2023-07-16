Danial Flores
"Danny"
The Flores family, with heavy hearts, announces that our younger brother Danial Flores "Danny", peacefully passed away at the Southwest Hospital in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on May 2, 2023.
Danial was born on February 7, 1954, to Bernabe Flores "Ben" and Magdalena Flores "Nena" from Roswell, New Mexico. Danny graduated from Goddard High School in Roswell, and soon after joined the Navy, He spent most of his Navy career, 20 years, in San Diego.
After retiring from the Navy, He and his wife Martha moved to Oklahoma City where Martha was originally from. While there, he worked for a computer company before finally retiring.
Danny was always amazing us with his intelligence, with nine older siblings who read to him and doted on their "little brother", he taught himself how to read by the time he was four. Being from a family of readers, he was reading above his age level always. He was working on "Erector Sets" for eight year olds by the time he was five. He had a calm and quiet humble nature like our father Ben and a curiosity and hunger for learning like our mom Nanie. We will all miss him.
He is survived by four sisters: Eva E. Ponce (Felix) and Frances Medina (Frank) from Roswell. Josephine Varela from Albuquerque, and Alicia Martinez from Deming and one brother Martin Flores (Patricia) from Albuquerque. He is also survived by two of Martha's daughters Margaret Hitsman and Toni Hund, and a son Nickolas from Oklahoma City. As well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Bernabe and Magdalena Flores, and by his wife of 42 years, Martha. Also by 5 sisters: Andrea Flores, Maria A. Gonzales, Rose Marie Flores, Maria C. Ferraro, and Mary E. Burns. Two of Martha's daughters Robin and Jenny.
After a Military funeral, Danny will be laid to rest with his wife Martha at Rest Heaven Cemetery in Oklahoma City.