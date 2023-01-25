Daniel Benito Martinez

November 1, 1976 — January 25, 2022
Daniel, it's been a year since you’ve been gone…
Four more babies were born to your two nephews and two nieces. Two nieces graduated from high school and one nephew graduated from college. There were three weddings of two nieces and one nephew this past year. We just learned a nephew has a baby boy on the way who will be born this year. On January 21, we had a memorial event at the Wool Bowl for you. Our family organized a 5K race called Road To Recovery. We share your story with everyone we speak to, with our goal being to simply help another family who has a loved one who needs support and treatment for substance use.
We miss your smile, your hugs, and "topes" on our foreheads every time you said goodbye.
We miss your playful comedy and how you loved to have fun and make us laugh.
We miss growing older with you. You were and have always been loved by us all.
Daniel's brothers and sisters will be together on this first anniversary of his passing to remember him. Road To Recovery 5K race team will continue to work with Roswell agencies to provide resources, and research programs to help those who are on the road to recovery.