Daniel Edward Clements, 52, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, in Roswell. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Daniel’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
Services: There will be a viewing at Anderson Bethany Funeral home, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, from 1pm-5pm. Funeral services will be held at Anderson Bethany Funeral home on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 10am with Pastor Brett Shangraw officiating. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery.
On February 3, 1970, Daniel was born to Mable and Don Clements in Roswell, NM. He married the love of his life, Becky Clements August 17th, 1990, in Roswell New Mexico. Daniel gave his life to God at church on the move. He was a loyal and dedicated worker and loved to provide for his family. Daniel loved to drive and served many years as a truck driver. Daniel enjoyed fishing, sleeping, and golfing. His hobbies included being a loyal Cowboy’s fan, collecting unique rocks, and telling the best Dad jokes. He enjoyed playing with his grandchildren that adore him. More than anything Daniel was a proud father and grandfather. He always lent a helping hand without complaint. Daniel gave without expectation, helping anyone with anything. He kept his house and heart open. He will be greatly missed by many. His legacy leaves behind many memories and life lessons.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Rebcca Clements; children: Amber Clements, Frank Meza, Danielle Clements, Tyler Clements; grandchildren: Josiah Meza, Aubrielle Avitia, Vincent Vallejos, Romeo Vallejos, Alana Thompson, and one soon to arrive; sisters: Sarah Mendoza, Tama Kittel, Donna Lopez; brothers: Mario Sanchez, Bobby Sanchez, David Clements, Darrell Clements, Dwayne Clements, Cecil Clements.
Preceding Daniel in death are his son Daniel Clements Jr; parents: Mable and Don Clement’s; brothers: Rick Sambrano and Donald Ray Clements.
Those blessed to serve as honorary pallbearers are David Clements, Mario Sanchez, Bobby Sanchez, Cecil Clements, Darell, and Dewane.
Those honored to be pallbearers are Josiah Meza, Ricky Velasco, Gino Lopez, Jacob Velasco, Frank Mesa, Elijah Lopez
Daniel’s tribute was written in his honor by his family.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the family.