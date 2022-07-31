Daniel G Reyes went home Friday, July 29, 2022. He was at the Reyes family home with his wife, children and grandchildren at his side. Daniel G Reyes was born on December 14, 1943 to Ernesto and Emma Reyes in Roswell, NM.
Daniel was a member of Assumption Catholic Church since its humble beginnings prior to where the church stands today. He served in the US ARMY and was honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant. He had a fulling career at TMC as part of research and development till he took over the family business of Reyes Farms. In addition, he was his father’s right-hand man in the family's many businesses including Reyes Ford tractor, and Reyes produce, as well as managing and farming numerous properties in Chaves county. His many hobbies included his love for music and telling stories, and his band The Starliners.
Dan was proceed in death by his parents Ernesto and Emma Reyes, his only brother Samuel G Flores just 16 days prior to Dan’s passing, and three grandsons James, Bartholomew, and Sebastian.
Dan is survived by his loving wife of 40 years Bertha Martinez-Reyes and his four children Denell and Elliot Franco, Raquel Vallejos White, Danny Jr and Ashley Reyes, Mayra and Shane Duran. His children blessed him with seven grandchildren: Elliot Jr, Todd, Amy, Micheal, Magdalena, Dante, and Bianca in addition to six great-grandchildren: Elliot III, Saylah, Luxie, Bellamy, and Ayviana.
Services will be Tuesday, August 2,2022 at 9:30 am at Assumption Catholic Church 2808 N Kentucky Ave, Roswell, NM 88201. Service will begin with a rosary followed with mass and color guard. A memorial service will follow later in the month.
Daniel lead an adventurous life and dove right into whatever he was doing. Daniel loved the outdoors and had an affinity for the West Coast. He was many things to many people and to those closest to him it was an inspiration to see him operate and smoothly transition to and from his many roles. He was an outdoorsman and an avid hunter. He was a marksman and a trick shot. He was a patriot and a veteran who proudly served our country during the Vietnam War. He was an inventor and a machinist who turned his garage into the chile roast master laboratory. He was a farmer and an engineer who could work the field just as well as he could the drafting table. He was a jokester a storyteller and a prankster who love to share a laugh. He was a musician and a singer who could really cut a rug. He was a teacher and a guide but most importantly a hero for his babies. He lives on in the traditions we carry and the many roles we play. He taught us how to be strong-willed and hard-working which is the Reyes way.
We love you Dad.