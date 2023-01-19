In Loving Memory
Dad
September 20, 1950 — January 12, 2023
Daniel Garcia, United States Army Veteran and lifelong New Mexico resident passed away in Albuquerque on January 12, 2023, at the young age of 72.
Daniel is survived by his daughters: Angela Garcia and Malissa Dominquez; sons: Joe Garcia and wife Megan Garcia, Adam Garcia and wife Elida Garcia; grandchildren: Abigail Garcia, Jeremiah Garcia, Adrianna Dominquez, Trinidad Dominquez, Sophia Dominquez, Isabella Dominguez, Ezekiel Dominguez, Addison Garcia, Aiden Garcia, Lorelei Garcia, Jayson Person, Damian Person, Jayden Person and Maya Maestas; great-granddaughter, Serena Garcia; Goddaughter, Destanee Garcia; sisters: Dorothy Velasco and Family, Betty Tucker and Family; brothers: Isidro Garcia and family, Jerry Garcia and family, Armando Garcia and family and Nicholas Garcia and Family.
Preceding Daniel in death are his wife, Evangeline Garcia; brother, Jose Garcia; mother, Delphina Garcia; and father, Jose De La Cruz Garcia.
Daniel was born on September 20, 1950, in Encino, New Mexico. He grew up in Encino and Roswell, New Mexico before enlisting in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Daniel proudly served his country before returning home where he met the love of his life and was wed to Evangeline Sena on December 9, 1972. He was happily married to her until her passing on July 28, 2021.
“Dan” loved his family so much and spent countless hours talking to them via telephone. He enjoyed watching his beloved Denver Broncos play and had a collection of their memorabilia. His children and his grandchildren were truly his pride and joy as he loved to talk about their accomplishments. Dan loved to go to his grandchildren’s activities and games and was always the loudest in the crowd. Anyone who knows Danny is well aware of his loud antics and crazy dance moves, but more than that they know about his very big heart. He left a stamp on this world that will not soon be forgotten!
A viewing will be held at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home in Roswell, New Mexico, on Sunday, January 22, 2023, from 1:00 P.M to 5:00 PM, followed by a rosary at 5:00 PM. The Funeral Mass will be held at St. John’s Catholic Church Roswell, New Mexico on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at 1:00 PM at General Douglas L. McBride Roswell Veterans Cemetery.
Those honored to serve as Pallbearers are his grandsons: Trinidad, Ezekiel, Aiden, Jeremiah, Jayson, Damian, and Jayden; and granddaughter, Abigail.
Those blessed to serve as Honorary Pallbearers are his brothers: Isidro, Armando, Jerry and Nick; nephew: Costa Garcia; cousin, Rudy Garcia; and brother-in-law, Thomas Tucker.
Daniel’s tribute was written in his honor by his family.