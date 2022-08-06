Daniel Gomez passed away on August 2, 2022, in Rio Rancho, NM. He was born on a farm in Cottonwood, NM on September 5, 1937, to Fermin M. Gomez and Estella P. Gomez. Daniel was honored to be a brother to 8 brothers, Gilbert (Deceased) and Elsie (Deceased); Robert (Deceased) and Arcie; Fermin Jr (Deceased) and Elia (Deceased); Clancy (Deceased) and Jimmi (Deceased); Edward and Minnie (Deceased) and Maria; his twin brother, David and Phyllis; Joe (Deceased) and Mony; Billy and Virginia; and one sister, Olivia and George (Deceased) and Manuel Marquez. Daniel went on to marry Sharon, with who he spent 51 loving years by her side and raised two beautiful children, Billy Smith (Deceased) and Vicky Hammett and her husband, Michael. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A previously published article perfectly explains who Daniel was as a person:
“Mr. Daniel Gomez, who is now the assistant principal at Mesa Middle School, has been a successful Spanish teacher here at Mesa and at Goddard High School in Roswell. He actively supports all of the professional organizations and was elected to represent Roswell as a delegate to the N.M.E.A. Council. “Dan” has a remarkable combination of contrasting traits which are seldom found in one individual. He is a very modest person, but he has self-confidence and an assurance about himself which is convincing to all types of students. He is serious-minded and extremely dedicated in matters concerning his profession. He has a subtle sense of humor and thorough enjoyment of wholesome pleasures. It has been said, “students are more in need of models than critics.” Mr. Gomez is a splendid example to students in the formative ages. He is always immaculately dressed. He speaks in a calm, well-modulated tone of voice. To use a teen-age term, “He never loses his cool”.
The years of his teaching have made Mr. Gomez extremely responsive and sympathetic to the needs of the classroom. He is a perfectionist about details and keeps his information if files in meticulous order. Yet, he has a good-humored tolerance for those who fall short in these ways. Those who might be tempted to misconduct of any kind have found that he can be very firm when necessary, but even the most humble, timid child senses that he can count on Mr. Gomez for kindness and friendship.”
Daniel went on to dedicate 34 years within the Roswell Independent School District, including being a principal at Mount View Middle School. He was greatly recognized by and was an active member in many civic organizations, including the Roswell Chamber of Commerce, the Elks Club, and the Sertoma Club. One of his greatest and well-known accomplishments was visiting all 8th grade classes in Chaves County and Distributing a copy of The Constitution of the United States. To this day, his family is still receiving thank you cards from students.
Pallbearers will be Mario Reid, William Reid, Lupe Mendez, Joe Gomez, Billy Gomez, and David Gomez, Jr.
A Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Monday, August 8, 2022, at Ballard Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 AM followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM, both will take place on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at St. John’s Catholic Church. Interment will proceed at South Park Cemetery following the Mass.