Daniel Martinez Sr., 57, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, in Roswell, NM. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with the Martinez family at www.andersonbethany.com.
There will be a Viewing at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM.
On January 3, 1965, Daniel was born to Jesus and Adelaida Martinez in Delicias, Chihuahua, Mexico. He was a hard-working welder, and his presence will truly be missed by his family and friends.
Daniel is survived by his companion, Andrea Sanchez; sons: Daniel Martinez, Jr, and Jesus Alfred Martinez; grandchildren: Jesus Alfredo Martinez Jr, Brihanna Gitzel Martinez, Daniela Martinez, and Isaac Damian Martinez; brothers: Javier Martinez and David Martinez; sisters: Maria Elisa Martinez, Teresita Villegas, and Armida Martinez; nieces and nephews: Rosalia Villegas, Yolanda Montez, Jesus Martinez, Javier Martinez, David Martinez, Nancy Martinez, Zitlaly Martinez, Juan Jesus Martinez, Eliseo Martinez, Thaire Ocon, Myrka Valen, Alondra Ibarra, Marco Antonio Macias, Gustavo Macias, and Arely Macias; as well as his precious pet, Bella.
Preceding Daniel in death is his parents, Jesus and Adelaida Martinez, and his grandparents: Elisa and Juan Herrera, Maria and Pedro Ramos.