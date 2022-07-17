Danny Joe Bartlett, age 69, passed from this world to join our Heavenly Father in “The Spirit In the Sky” on Friday, July 1, 2022, in Weatherford, Texas where he resided since 2015. Danny, otherwise known as Dad, Papa, Super Dan, Bubba, and Big Daddy Dan was greatly loved by his family and friends and will be deeply missed.
Danny was born in Artesia, NM on October 21, 1952 to Archie and Lennie Bartlett. He attended Goddard High School and enlisted in the National Guard in April 1970 where he served for 6 years. He began working for Valley Meat Co. in 1970 as a meat cutter and developed the skill that would lead him to manage Fletcher’s Meat Company until 1988.
In 1970, Danny met his future wife, Carol J. Smith while he pushed a car down the street past her house. He invited Carol rabbit hunting for their first date and the rest was history. He swept her off her feet and 3 weeks later they were pronounced husband and wife in Brownfield, TX. They celebrated 52 years of marriage in March of 2022.
Danny is survived by his wife, Carol Bartlett; two daughters Carrie Bartlett and Holly Bartlett; grandson’s Caleb Wigley and Tyler Waggoner and his partner Rilee, granddaughter Laura Bartlett, and great-granddaughter Eri Waggoner; sister’s Genie Hoskins and Darlene Gay. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and life-long friends.
Danny is preceded in death by his mother and father, Lennie and Archie Bartlett, sister Geneva Matthews, and brothers, Kenneth Bartlett, Johnnie Bartlett, and Ronnie Bartlett.
Danny loved his family and friends without hesitation or limits. He would give the shirt off his back and go without. He was the protector and the rock of the family. Fishing and hunting were his joys in life. He was also the life of the party, loved to listen to music, play the guitar and sing, and had some mean dance moves.
There was no other like Danny Joe Bartlett and he will be deeply missed.
In honor of Danny, a Memorial Service will be held at Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home at 2609 South Main, Roswell, NM on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 1:00 pm.