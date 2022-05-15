Danny Joe Squarok of Roswell left his earthly home on May 9, 2022, at the age of 69. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Danny’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
There will be a viewing at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. A funeral service will be held at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 10:00 AM, with Lonnie Owens of Christ’s Church, officiating. Burial will follow at South Park Cemetery, in Roswell, New Mexico.
Danny was born in Herlong, California, to Wilma and Joseph Squarok on February 28, 1953. He went to Goddard High School, where he was a football quarterback. Then, Danny attended New Mexico Military Institute (NMMI), where he also played quarterback on the football team. Furthermore, he attended Sul Ross University in Alpine, Texas. Danny worked as a steel parts warehouse manager in Albuquerque for many years. He was a member of Christ’s Church and was involved in the greeting ministry.
Preceding Danny in death are his parents: Wilma and Joseph Squarok; two sisters: Martha Burns and Wilma Thompson; and his brother, James Willeford.
Danny is survived by his brothers: Stanley Squarok, Leroy Willeford, and Charley Willeford and wife, Phyllis; sister-in-law, Theda Willeford; sisters: LaVern Anderson, Jane Roberts, Carol Wolverton and Debbie Fedric and husband Don; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Those honored to serve as Pallbearers are: Greg Alpers. J.C. Carter, Bob Donnell, Danny Fulkerson, Frank Lilley, and Edsel Neff.
Danny was a big guy in Stature, Voice and Heart.
