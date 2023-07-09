Danny Michael Camp died on April 27, 2023 at the house he built with his own hands in Roswell, NM.
If you knew Danny (“Coach,” “Dad,” “Meemo”), you knew three facts about the world.
One, Danny Camp did things his own way. Maybe that’s why, after being born in Belen, NM on August 1, 1953 to Robert and Andrea Camp and graduating from Belen High School in 1971, he made his way to Portales, NM to attend college at Eastern New Mexico University. But he didn’t just “go to college.” Danny joined the gymnastics team and learned athletic skills he would later teach to his daughter and granddaughter. Our backyard was often used for roundoff back handsprings and our living room had a balance beam in it for many years. He learned how to ride racehorses and became a jockey–a passion that he would transform into a livelihood later in life. He majored in Health and Physical Education and, after graduation, landed a job teaching elementary PE at El Capitan Elementary School where he would teach until his retirement 27 years later in 2003. Throughout his life, Danny’s focus was on how he could use his talents to invest in young people.
Two, Danny Camp loved to dance. Danny met his wife, Paula (née Browning), at ENMU and they married in 1975. Many of their first dates were spent dancing the night away at the dance halls where you could pay two dollars and dance all night to the sound of “Waylon and Willie and the boys.” Danny and Paula had two children, Ty and Shannon. They grew up dancing at weddings, quinceañeras, and parties. They learned that, if you wanted to be a good dance partner, you needed to know how to be kind and respectful. You needed to find that balance between leading and following that didn’t push or pull, but found a harmony of steps–a kind of cooperation that listened and learned from the other person in order to create something beautiful. That’s what we learned as kids growing up in the Camp house. Danny Camp loved to dance because, for him, dancing was the embodiment of love.
Three, Danny Camp was a horseman. I remember the first time I sat on a racehorse in the starting gates. My dad was there with me. He led the horse into the gates and stepped up onto the ledge next to me. I was nervous. My horse started getting nervous too. In a calm, gentle voice that belied the tense nature of the situation, my dad said, “Just relax. Your horse can feel when you’re nervous and that will make him nervous too.” I took a deep breath and relaxed. So did my horse. Danny knew something about our equine cousins. I think that deep down he could relate to their fear–a fear we all have: Am I safe here? Can I be who I am? How can I find the courage to do the right thing? Watching him year in and year out with each new batch of yearlings, Dad’s patience only grew. He became more and more willing to start a training exercise over from the beginning after it failed for the tenth time. He wouldn’t give up until that halter was on, that saddle was cinched up tight, and he was trotting around the pasture horseback. Danny Camp was a horseman because he could see that all of us–humans and horses alike–are beset on all sides by fearful things, but that those things do not define who we are or what we can become.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Andrea Camp and his father-in-law, Charles D. Browning Sr. He is survived by his brother, Richard Camp, his wife, Paula, and his children and their families: Ty and his wife Sarah and their children Jonah and James, his daughter Shannon and her husband Michael Vickers and their children, Michael Chandler, Dean and Abbey Vickers. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Ruth Browning, his brother-in-law Chuck Browning and his wife Swanee, and several aunts, nieces and nephews.
Thank you to all for the outpouring of love and kindness. If you would like to honor Danny, please consider donating to the Chaves County Rodeo Association (CCRA) Scholarship Fund at PO Box 372, Roswell, NM 88202.
