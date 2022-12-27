Darel Dewayne Devenport passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, to be with our Lord and Savior. He received the best Christmas gift of all. He is now so free and limitless. We know Jesus had a special horse saddled and ready for Darel to arrive. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Genia, and son, Dustin.
We have been so blessed by the love and support shown to us by family, friends, community members, and others that knew and loved Dad. We ask you to please join us in celebrating the incredible life that he lived. We will have a viewing at Ballard Funeral Home from 4 to 7 pm on the evening of Wednesday, December 28, 2022. A graveside service at South Park Cemetery will be at 9:30 am on Thursday, December 29, 2022, and a wonderful memorial service at the First Presbyterian Church in Dexter will follow at 11 am, officiated by family friend and Pastor, Mr. Kim Chesser. We welcome any and all that would like to attend to honor Dad, share a story, and have lunch/fellowship afterwards.
Darel Dewayne Devenport was born to T.D. and LaVerne (Payne) Devenport on September 16, 1946, in Fort Sumner, NM. The family eventually moved to Grants, NM where Darel attended grade school and graduated from Grants High School. Darel grew up on a ranch and quickly became a well-respected Cowboy. He attended New Mexico State University where he followed his passion for Rodeo. Although he was active in several events, his focus was Bareback Riding. He traveled the Pro-Rodeo circuit and competed at several major rodeos including Cheyenne. His successful career was unfortunately cut short in Amarillo in January of 1979 where he was seriously injured during a bareback ride.
Through his recovery in Amarillo, Darel met Genia Chreitzberg and their relationship grew in love. They moved back to Roswell and were married on January 9, 1982. They had one son, Dustin Dewayne Devenport, on July 17, 1987. Over the last 40 plus years, Darel has owned and operated the White Mattress Company and Gallery Indian Crafts where he has enjoyed serving his customers with custom built mattresses and Native American jewelry. Darel loved sharing stories with friends and customers. He was also active in breeding and raising racing/working quarter horses, beef cattle, and alfalfa. He served on many local and state boards and was an advocate for the ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act).
He had a heart of gold, a contagious laugh, and was cherished by so many. He was a loving husband and a hero father. He was a mentor. He was tough! He was quick witted! He was fun and he lived life to the fullest! He will be so deeply missed, and our memories together will live on for generations.
Darel is survived by his wife, Genia, and son, Dustin of Roswell, his brothers Ron Devenport and Lynn (Suzanne) Devenport, and sister Peggy (Dave) McIntosh. Additional survivors include numerous nieces and nephews as well as a lot of extended family.
He is preceded in death by his parents T.D. and LaVerne Devenport.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Dustin, Ron, Lynn, and close friends Barry Tipton, Troy Floyd, Jerry Elkins, and Roy Mark Elkins.
Those blessed to serve as honorary pallbearers are Jim Devenport, Dave McIntosh, Dickie McIntosh, Luis Ledesma, Madux Hobbs, Matt Stockton, Eric Chavez, and several close friends that are too numerous to mention.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com.