Darla Jean Dow was born December 27, 1938, to Ross and Lois Inman and went home to Jesus on June 14, 2022, after a battle with Dementia. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Darla’s Family at www.andersonbethany.com
Darla loved Jesus, and His love was shown through her in all she did. She always found a way to spread His love, whether in the elevator or a grocery line. Darla made people smile just by her presence. She was Saved and a Spirit-Filled Christian. Darla was baptized in the Purgatory River in Colorado when she was four years old. Ever since that glorious day, Darla made it her life purpose to share God’s goodness. She brought her best friend/husband to Jesus at a church musical in December 2005, which forever changed his life.
Darla influenced all living things. She often cared for stray or injured animals, including a skunk. She could never stand to see any living thing suffer and always figured out a way to lift them up.
Darla was an enthusiastic motorcycle rider and even married her beloved husband, Darwin Dow, in a Harley Davidson wedding. She loved to travel and never said no to an adventure.
Darla was a very hard-working lady who was a marvelous wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend and wore many hats as a grocery clerk, waitress, and bank teller. She even owned her own business called Darla’s DoDads. Darla retired as a phone technician at Eastern New Mexico Medical Center.
Darla is survived by her husband, Darwin Dow; children: Kelly Goddard (Greg), Jack Colby (Mary), Christopher Colby (Nancy); sister, Joy Smith (Mickey); grandchildren: Chad, Ciara, Jacob, Chelsea, Deryk, Coleena, Michelle, Jonathon, Briana, David, Christi, Brandon; ten great-grandchildren: special friend Robin Emeterio; and thousands of friends who loved and adored her. Darla never had an enemy or knew a stranger.
Preceding Darla in death are her parents, Ross and Lois Inman; and brothers: Bob and Jack Inman.
Darla had a lot of last names: Inman, Colby, Hamblen, Day, and Dow, but there was only One Darla.
Darla will be greatly missed by all family and friends.
Special thanks to Dr. Kim Hestand and Nurse Melissa Smith for taking such good care of Darla.
A Celebration of Darla’s Life will be on Monday, June 27, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Waymaker Church 202 S. Sunset Roswell, NM.
At Darla’s request, we will have a procession to the church with her on Darwin’s Harley. We will meet at 1:15 PM on West 2nd East of The Relief Route and drive down 2nd St. to the church. Please join us if you can.
Her Journey’s Just Begun
Don’t think of her as gone away,
her journey’s just begun.
Life holds so many facets, this earth is only one.
Just think of her resting from the sorrows and the tears
In a place of warmth and comfort
where there are no days or years.
Think how she must be wishing
that we could know today
How nothing but sadness, can really pass away.
And think of her as living in the
hearts of those she touched.
For nothing loved is ever lost and
she was loved so much.
Darla’s tribute was beautifully written in her honor by her family.