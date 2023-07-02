David Anthony Baca, 77, passed away on January 10th, 2023, in El Paso, Texas.
Funeral services will be held graveside at South Park Cemetery in the General Douglas J. McBride Roswell Veterans Cemetery. These services will be held on July 8th, 2023, at 10 a.m. with a priest officiating.
On Jan. 17th, 1945, David Anthony Baca was born to Julia Baca in Pueblo, Colorado. He was part of the class of 1965 from Valley High School in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He enlisted in the United States Navy on September 20th 1965. He was awarded The National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and the Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon.
He was married to Cindy Baca on Septermber 12th, 1978, in Las Cruces, New Mexico. They were married for forty four years. He was a member of Assumption Parrish. Prior to retirement he worked in many different restaurants as a cook and manager (Popeyes, Dennys, High Plains Baptist Hospital). Later in life he would work at Leprino's and Walmart.
He enjoyed cooking for family and friends. He never wanted any person or animal to go hungry. He loved laying on his couch surrounded by his pets. He was entertained by yelling at the football games on the TV.
He is survived by his wife Cindy, daughter Sammatha and her husband Cody, daughter Racheal, son Matthew, and grandson Nicholas. David is also survived by his brothers Raymond Caballero, Mark Caballero, sister Patricia Caballero, and countless nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother Julia Baca, brother Fernando Caballero, and daughter Jessica.
David Baca's family suggests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to local food banks, or local animal shelters.