David Anthony Peschka passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022. Born in Roswell, NM, on February 11, 1960, David graduated from Roswell High School in 1978. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in 1986 from New Mexico State University and a Master of Science in Biology in 1998 from Eastern New Mexico State University. David taught in the Science department at Eastern New Mexico State University-Roswell for over 10 years. At ENMU-R, he received the Kosa Merit Award for Excellence (2009-2010). David was employed by the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico, where he also served as a docent.
David was preceded in death by his parents: Jerome A. Peschka, and Lucille Marie Peschka; brother, Jerome A. Peschka, Jr; sisters: Cecilia and Ann Peschka; and a great-niece Ravae I. Holloway.
Those left to cherish David’s memory are his siblings: Corinne Peschka (El Paso,TX), Christine Milyard (Las Cruces, NM), Bill Peschka (Ann) (Rio Rico, AZ), Mary Peschka (Las Cruces, NM), Lucille Holloway (Chuck) (Roswell, NM) and Michael Peschka (Ellie) (La Mesa, NM); and an aunt; Nancy Hanagan (Santa Fe, NM). In addition, nieces and nephews: Patrick Peschka, Mary (Missy) Peschka, Christine Peschka-Santillian, Michael Milyard, Christopher Milyard, Justin Peschka, Will McMain, Chad Holloway, Jennifer Seely, Allen Holloway, Paul Peschka, Olivia Carver; and numerous extended family members survive him. David also leaves many caring friends.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in David’s name to the Historical Society for Southern New Mexico, 200 N. Lea Avenue, Roswell, NM 88201.
David’s tribute was written in his honor by his family.