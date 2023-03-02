David Dale Fletcher, 69, passed away on January 13, 2023, in Roswell, New Mexico. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory of David at www.andersonbethany.com.
There will be a graveside service at McBride Veterans Cemetery at 10:00am Saturday, March 4, 2023. We will be leaving Anderson Bethany Funeral Home at about 9:45am to escort David to the cemetery, with reception following the graveside service at Church On The Move 180 Building. (orange building across the street from the church)
On October 8, 1953, David Dale Fletcher was born to David Robert Fletcher and Armitta Mae Thompson in Knox County, Texas.
They moved to New Mexico when David was 5 years old and he attended Goddard High school. He then enlisted into the United States Marines and later to the Marine Corps Reserve and also the National Guard with all three as Honorable Discharge.
He married Linda Callaway May 11, 1978, and again on June 27, 1998.
After the Marines, David did many things; he was a certified nursing assistant, worked on a drilling rig in the oil field among many other jobs. No matter what job he had he always wanted to do the best job possible and that is just what he did. David loved his fishing and he enjoyed going gold prospecting whenever possible.
He had a love for life and wasn’t afraid to live it. David rededicated his life to Jesus Christ at Church on The Move where he faithfully and proudly served as security. He said he was a sheepdog for Jesus! David loved God, his family, church family, friends and will be deeply missed by those who knew him and especially by the Albarez family, Wright family, and Martin family. He was one of a kind!!
David is survived by his only remaining cousins Kay Armstrong of Laughlin, NV, Pamela Teague of Clyde, TX, Becky Pouyer of Brownwood, TX, and Glen Smith Jr. of Brownwood, TX.
He is preceded in death by both of his parents David Robert Fletcher and Armitta Mae Fletcher.
Blessed to be chosen Honorable Pallbearers are Mike Albarez, JoeRayy Morales, Toby Wright, Matthew Martin, Andrew Valadez, Jaime Fresquez, Arnold Harst, Harley Harkness and Luke Sanchez.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Mike Albarez, JoeRayy Morales, Toby Wright, Matthew Martin, Andrew Valadez and Jaime Fresquez.
We would like to thank everyone that helped make his arrangements possible, David was truly blessed to have you!