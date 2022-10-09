David Eugene Dalton passed away unexpectedly on September 08, 2022, at his home in Dexter, NM. He was blessed to live on this earth to the age of 80.
David was born to Walter Ammon Dalton and his wife, Esther (Stevens) Dalton, at the Family Farm in Moultrie County, Illinois, on July 27, 1942. He was the 6th child of thirteen in his family. He attended High School in Bethany, Illinois. After a devastating fire that destroyed the family home, the Dalton family moved to Roswell, NM, in the early 1960’s.
David fell in love and married Georgie Lee Crockett on June 20, 1964. Not long after, he enlisted in the Army Reserves and served until he was honorably discharged as a Specialist 4 in 1970. David and Georgie celebrated 58 years of marriage and had three children: David Lee, Melissa Anne, and Wystan Wayne.
David worked at Roswell Body Shop for 30 years and started his 2nd career at Main Trailer Sales until he retired 13 years later. David had that special knack for knowing how to fix things. He loved working on cars, trucks, trailers, boats, tractors, and just about anything else that wasn’t working. He enjoyed hunting, camping, and especially fishing with his family and friends. His favorite singer was Elvis, and his favorite actors were John Wayne and Clint Eastwood. One of his favorite movies was “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly”, much to his wife's disdain.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Esther; his brothers Walter, Roger, and Paul; his sisters Martha Mayberry, Cheryl Inks, Judith Martin, and Margaret Dalton; sister-in-law Phyllis Dalton; brothers-in-law: Dave Mayberry, Ernie Garcia; and his grandchildren, Ryan W. Dalton and Charlee Layne Dalton.
Those left to treasure and cherish David’s memory are: his wife, Georgie Dalton; son, David Lee Dalton; daughter, Melissa Anne Dalton; son, Wystan (Wess) Wayne Dalton and his wife Gail; his “borrowed” daughter, DeeDee Dalton; grandchildren: Jordan and Davette Dalton, Travis and Rileigh Price; Ticeon (Ty) Dalton; Cody and Paige Dalton; Brandon Dalton; Travis (Dalton) Parks; Ari and Joel Rivera and Christine Dalton; great-grandchildren: Tavryn and Kaleb Dalton; Demorie Dalton; Ryan, Ada’lee and Cayson Dalton; Hattie Mae Price; Brooke, Emma, Jonah, and Jeriah Rivera; brother, Max Dalton; sisters: Carol Garcia, Vickie Burns, Jill, and spouse Dwain Votaw, Denise and spouse Wayne Ingram; sister-in-law Shelia Dalton; as well as many nieces and nephews, and friends.
There will be a celebration of David’s life on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 3:00 pm for all family and friends at the Dalton Residence at 70 Carson City Road.
Because two people fell in love, an amazing family that continues to grow was created. Thank you, David-Dad-Papa, for loving us and for all the wonderful things you did for us. We love you!
David’s tribute was written in his honor by his family.