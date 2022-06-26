David Frank Macha was born to Pete and Joyce Macha in Wharton, Texas in 1953. He went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
David was a warm, thoughtful, gentle, caring person who loved God, his family, church family, and friends. He was genuinely a kind person with a big heart, and he was ready to serve and meet the needs of others any time he could. He never met a stranger. In his younger years, David played football for the Pecos Eagles. He often bragged about how PHS beat CHS. He loved attending his boys’ soccer and football games, smiling proudly at their successes as well as watching his daughter play softball. He loved watching his grandchildren play sports and looked forward to his other grandchildren playing as well. David loved anything to do with the outdoors; hunting, fishing, camping, boating, and RVing. David was a huge gun and knife enthusiast and talked about guns with anyone who would listen.
David was proud of his family. He enjoyed taking his friends and family camping and fishing. Two of his proudest names were “Papa” and “Grandpa”. He enjoyed watching his kids play sports, playing card games and watching movies. David could make any situation funny. He had a way of keeping his friends and family laughing with his quick wit and ornery sense of humor.
David worked at the sulfur mines for 27 years and then the potash mines for the rest of his mining career. If the Sulphur Mine was still operating, he would have stayed. After moving to Roswell, David enjoyed working as a maintenance man for RISD. Upon retirement, David decided he was not done working, so he went to work for United Markets as a maintenance man.
Above all else, David loved serving the Lord. Every place that he settled with his family, he served in some capacity. He attended Tabernacle Baptist Church in Roswell where he served through the bus ministry. He loved helping his wife with visitation on Saturdays and Sundays. He helped the children get safely to and from the buses. He especially loved serving on the security team, making sure all people were safe and secure within the church perimeters. David loved God’s people and he loved God’s Word.
David was preceded in death by his first wife Anita Macha, father Pete Macha, and nephew Luke Macha. David is survived by his wife Kathy Macha of Roswell, NM, sons Calem and wife Krista of Lubbock, TX and Phillip and wife Katie of Rocksprings, WY, and daughter Trina Jones of Roswell, NM, brother Cody Macha of Leakey, TX, mother Joyce Macha of Leakey, TX, six grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and many friends.
Pallbears will be Cody Macha, Calem Macha, Phillip Macha, Trina Jones, Shane Lawson Werdann and Austin Carnero.
Visitation for David will be held from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Monday, June 27, 2022 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Tabernacle Baptist Church. Interment will follow at 3:00 PM in Carlsbad Cemetery, Carlsbad, NM.
