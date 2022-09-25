David Jonathan Aviña, 32, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, in Roswell, New Mexico. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory of David at www.andersonbethany.com.
A memorial service for David will be held at the Roswell First Church of Nazarene on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 2:00 PM.
David was born January 14, 1990, in Roswell, New Mexico, to Molly Montes and David Avina Sr. David was a dearly loved father to Arya Skye Avina. In addition to being a father, David was also a Firefighter. He worked for Roswell Fire Department, Artesia Fire Department and Weber Fire District. At the time of his passing, he was working for AMR Ambulance Services. David accomplished multiple achievements throughout his life including AEMT, Firefighter I-II, Fire Officer I, Fire Instructor I, Fire Apparatus Driver/Operator and was also a Utah Certified Firefighter II.
In his free time, David loved to fish, golf, play pool, play basketball/football, ride horses, work out and attend the Church of Christ. His favorite thing of all was to spend time with his daughter, they often enjoyed traveling together, picnics, snowball fights, rodeos, camping, going to the lake, and wearing their matching jerseys for game day to watch the Pittsburg Steelers, his favorite team. Anyone who knew David knew he was a social butterfly and was very easy to talk to. He may not have been given a long life, but he did live a great life filled with excitement and adventure.
David is survived by his daughter, Arya Skye Avina; his daughter’s mother, Carolina Smith; parents, Molly Montes (Jesse), David Avina Sr. (Maria); grandmother, Maria G Becerra; siblings: Kaelauni M Montes (Mason), Jessica Kohn (Jeff), Diego Montes (Monica), Daniel Montes (Crystal); aunts/uncles: Geneva Clements (David), Lollie Ponce (Bibian), Maricelda Pisana, Roberto Avina (Elaine), Rick Avina; various cousins; various nieces/nephews; close friends: Justin Teran, Billy Quiroz, Daniel Quiroz, Lucas Ruiz; friends from AMR, Roswell Fire Dept., Artesia Fire Dept., Weber Fire District; as well as his precious pet, Izzy.
Preceding David in death are his grandparents: Mary Pisana and Domingo Pisana; great-grandparents: Jose O. Rivera and Anita R. Rivera; and uncles: Mingo Pisana and Tony Pisana.
The family of David wishes to extend sincere thanks to Corissa from Anderson Bethany Funeral Home, AMR Ambulance Services, and the Roswell Fire Department.
David’s tribute was written in his honor by his family.