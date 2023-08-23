In Loving Memory of David R. Matta
March 1959 — August 17th, 2023
David R. Matta, a devoted Christian, beloved father, and a dedicated member of the community, passed away after bravely battling cancer. He was a source of strength and inspiration to all who knew him.
Born in March 1959 in Roswell, NM, David found purpose in his career and family life. He spent two decades working diligently at TMC/Nova, contributing his skills and relentless work ethic as both a technician and union president. He completed his career through retirement from New Mexico Gas Company. In which he faced a significant challenge when he suffered a stroke. Despite this setback, David continued to display incredible strength and determination.
With unwavering faith as a Christian, he embodied compassion, kindness, forgiveness, and loved making a difference in the lives of those around him.
His dedication to his family was unparalleled. He is survived by his four children: Jessica Ortega, David F Matta, Anthony Matta, and Joshua Matta. He was a pillar of support, instilling in them the values of hard work, love, and perseverance.
David adored his grandchildren, Riley and Austin, who brought immense joy to his life.
He is also survived by his loving siblings: Steve Matta, Annie Gutierrez, Sandra Padilla, George Matta, and Laurie Matta. They shared a special bond that stood the test of time.
David's loyalty extended beyond his family, as he was a true and loyal friend to many. Known for his helpful nature, he readily extended a helping hand to anyone in need, providing support and assistance whenever he could. He held lifelong friendships with so many that loved and appreciated him.
In his free time, David found solace and joy in the outdoors. He had a deep love for fishing, hunting, and relaxing amidst the beauty of the mountains. Woodworking and antique restoration were among his cherished hobbies, where he skillfully crafted and restored pieces with passion and care.
David's family expresses their heartfelt gratitude and support of grace to Laurie Matta, Jessica Ortega, and Enhabit Hospice for the loving care they provided to him during his last days. Their selfless dedication brought comfort and peace to David during his challenging time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to medical learning facilities or cancer research centers in honor of David's memory. Contributions to these causes will help advance research and education to fight against cancer and support medical advancements.
A memorial will be held at 11:30am Thursday August 24th, 2023 at the Eastern NM Fairgrounds. 2500 Southeast Main St., Roswell NM 88203. South Office Gate, Hobson's Hall. The family kindly requests that you bring to share any stories or pictures you may have to preserve David's memory. Your cherished messages and photographs will be a meaningful way to celebrate his life and keep his spirit alive in the hearts of those who loved him.
The loss of David leaves a void in the hearts of his family and friends, but his memory will forever serve as a reminder of the love and joy he brought into their lives.