David Starrett
08/04/1960 — 07/15/2023
David left behind his long time partner Joni Likens and his three children and their spouses: Troy Starrett, Melissa Duncan, and Jeremy Starrett. He also leaves behind a treasured gift of seven grandchildren.
David found joy in cheering on his favorite sports teams the Chicago Cubs and the Las Vegas Raiders. Beyond his immediate family, David's circle of friends spanned far and wide, a testament to the warmth and kindness he extended to all who had the pleasure of knowing him. His departure leaves a void that will be deeply felt by the many lives he touched. May his spirit continue to inspire us to cherish each moment and spread kindness, just as he did throughout his amazing life.
There will be a memorial on Saturday, September 2nd, at the Meza Salon, 504 E. Second St., from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.