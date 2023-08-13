In Memoriam
It is with profound sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of David William Brennand on August 1, 2023, at the beloved ranch he had come to call home. Born on June 11, 1939, in El Paso, Texas, to John and Lois Brennand, David was a cherished figure in his community and will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege to know him.
He leaves behind a legacy to his wife of 33 years, Norma Brennand. His memory will be treasured by his two children, Michael (Gretchen) and Christy (Avery), and his stepchildren, Robb (Toni) and Chris (Rob). His life will be celebrated by his six grandchildren, Alex, William, Kevin, Cassie, Katy, Jake and two great-grandchildren, Lane and Rylee. David is also survived by his three brothers, Paul (Dee), Dan (Toni), and Mark(Debra). Born one of six boys, David was predeceased in death by his brothers, John and Peter.
Throughout his life, David was recognized as a man of remarkable talents. His passion for horses led him to become a respected horse trainer, and his deep love for all animals and nature was evident to all. A mechanical genius, David had the rare ability to create or repair virtually anything, and he spent many joyful hours tinkering with his collection of antique cars. He and Norma have enjoyed being cattle ranchers for more than 30 years.
In his youth, David was possessed by a sense of wanderlust. He survived many shenanigans, including shooting himself in the foot and 3 weeks in a Mexican hospital after being bitten by a rattlesnake. He reveled in meeting new people, always ready to strike up a conversation with a stranger and share a story or two. His open heart and infectious enthusiasm for life left an indelible impression on everyone he met.
David's passing leaves an irreplaceable void, but his spirit will live on in the countless lives he touched and the memories he created. Rest in peace, David. You will forever remain in our hearts.
Per David’s wishes, there will not be a formal funeral service. His ashes will be spread on a special part of the ranch.