Davis Bennett passed away peacefully on January 21, 2023 with his family surrounding him following a courageous battle with cancer. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend who was extremely dedicated to family, his Christian family and to his community.
Davis was born on September 17, 1957 to Dee and Janice (Gregg) Bennett in Kermit, TX. He lived in several small communities growing up as his father worked for El Paso Natural Gas Company. They lived in Shamrock, TX, Beaver, OK and Jal, NM. Davis attended Lubbock Christian University, where he obtained a BS degree in Accounting in 1980. His first job out of college was with a CPA firm in Friona, TX until he moved to Roswell in 1982 to work for Arrow Gas Company. He later worked for TMC and Novabus as a general accounting manager. In June 2002, he begun a 20 year career with Pioneer Bank as an Internal Audit Director and Compliance Officer.
While in Roswell, he met and married Alicia Vinson on October 14, 1988. They had two sons, Donovan and Landon. He was an active member of Country Club Road Church of Christ where he served as elder, deacon and Bible teacher. He served as Boy Scout Conquistador Council treasurer, boy scout leader, soccer/baseball coach for RYSA and Noon Optimist and was involved with Sertoma.
He was very involved with youth groups. He made an annual ski trip with the church youth group for several years. He also attended the National Boy Scout Jamboree in West Virginia where he taught the boys scout how to fly fish and how to tie flies.
He loved nature and spent a lot of time outdoors with his family hunting, fishing, skiing and summiting some of the tallest peaks in the Rocky Mountains. In preparation for his retirement, he taught himself to become a beekeeper. He built his bee business to where he was selling his honey in local businesses. He was fascinated with bees as it demonstrated to Davis the greatness of His God.
His faith in God was strong and he wanted others to know about the God that he served. Even when he was receiving treatments at MD Anderson, he spoke to many about the goodness of God. He would often say during his illness that “God’s got this” and that “it is going to be ok because God is taking care of us.” He thoroughly enjoyed sending weekly devotional thoughts on Mondays to many family members and friends.
Davis is survived by his wife, his sons, Donovan (Katelyn) Bennett and Landon Bennett, his mother, Janice Bennett, his sister and brother-in-law, Eleanor and Terry Nelson, his grandchildren, Dayton Bennett, Raegan Bennett and expectant granddaughter, India Kate Bennett. He is also survived by his father and mother-in-law, George and Betty Vinson, brother and sister-in-law, Keith and Cathey Vinson and brother-in-law, Mark Carey. He is also survived by many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his grandparents, his father and his sister-in-law, Teresa Carey.
Davis will be greatly missed but his legacy lives on in the hearts of his family.
A viewing for Davis is scheduled from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Friday, January 27, 2023 at La Grone Funeral Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 9:00 AM, Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Country Club Rd. Church of Christ. Memorial contributions in his honor can be made to the New Mexico Christian Children’s Home in Portales, NM.
“I will always praise the Lord. All the time I will sing to praise him. With all that I am, I will say that the Lord is great! I want weak people to hear that. I want them to be happy! Join with me to tell people that the Lord is great! Together we will make his name famous. I asked the Lord to help me, and he answered me. He saved me from everything that made me afraid.”
Psalms 34:1-4
Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lagronefuneralchapels.com