Deana (Turner) Ragsdale passed away on December 15, 2022, in Roswell, NM. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Deana's family at www.andersonbethany.com
On February 2, 1962, Deana was born to Terry and Myrnell Turner in Portales, NM. She attended Goddard High School, where she graduated. Deana married Robert on August 19, 2012, in Roswell, NM. Deana was involved in the Roswell Drag Racing Association, where she drove a Plymouth Duster. She worked for 15+ years for Bell Gas. She worked for several years for Frontier Medical. She enjoyed going to the mountains with her husband, shopping with her daughters, and attending sports events for her grandchildren. Deana was a friend to all. Her most prized possession was her family.
Those left to eternally treasure and cherish memories are her husband, Robert of Roswell; daughters: Sarah (Justin) and Shelby (Cameron); stepsons: Donald, Billy (Jennifer), and Cody; stepdaughter, Heather all of Roswell; grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; mother, Myrnell Turner; brother, Bryon Turner (Amy); sister, Misty Crawford (Frank); many nephews; aunts and uncles; several cousins; as well as her loving pets: Kiera and Duke.
Deana is preceded in death by her father, Terry Turner; grandmother, Pauline Carter; mother-in-law, Vinny Scott.
The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to everyone who helped care for Deana and who loved her.
Deana’s tribute was written in her honor by her family.